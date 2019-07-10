1 dead, 5 injured in Englewood crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and five people are injured, some critically, in a crash on Chicago's South Side, fire officials said.The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at 71st and Stewart in the city's Englewood neighborhood, and involved two cars, one of which flipped over. The person in the flipped over car died, fire officials said.Three people were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. They are expected to recover. Two other victims were taken to area hospitals in fair condition, fire officials said.The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. No further details have been released.