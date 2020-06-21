1 dead, 7 hurt, including 3 children, in Dan Ryan crash on South Side; SB lanes closed

CHICAGO -- One person was killed and seven others, including three children, were injured in a crash Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.The two-vehicle crash happened at 12:38 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 47th Street, according to Illinois State Police.One adult was dead at the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.Three children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said. Two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and two others were taken to Stroger Hospital, all in fair-to-serious condition.The southbound local lanes remain closed for investigation, state police said.