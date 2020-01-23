1 killed, 5 injured in critical condition after shooting in downtown Seattle, police say

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Police say a gunman opened fire in downtown Seattle on Wednesday night, killing one of six people injured.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said that authorities began receiving calls at about 5 p.m. Wednesday of multiple gunshot victims.

He says one person was found dead in a heavily trafficked area of downtown and that five others were taken to a Seattle hospital in critical condition.

Police Chief Carmen Best says what they believe is a lone suspect fled and police are searching for him.

It's the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.
