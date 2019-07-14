Man killed after Amtrak train hits minivan in Morton Grove; roads closed

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died Sunday after his vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in north suburban Morton Grove.At 12:05 p.m., the man was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue when a southbound Amtrak train slammed into his minivan as it crossed the tracks, Morton Grove police said.The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was killed in the crash, police said.Authorities did not provide any further identifying information about the victim. It's also unclear what caused the train to hit the vehicle.Lincoln and Lehigh Avenues are closed near the site of the crash, police said.As of 3:04 p.m., northbound Leigh Ave. is closed from Chestnut to St. Paul Woods, and westbound Lincoln from Ferris to St. Paul Woods is also closed.Officials are urging commuters to find alternative routes to enter St. Paul Woods. Commuters can take Oakton east of Caldwell.