1 dead after Aurora apartment building fire

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was found dead after a fire in a high-rise apartment in west suburban Aurora Monday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the fire at the Constitution House senior apartment complex at 401 North Constitution Drive just after midnight. Firefighters quickly called for more equipment because of the size of the residence.

After searching the building, a person was found dead inside. Authorities have not released further details on the victim.

The fire was contained to a single apartment.

No one else was injured and no one was displaced in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
