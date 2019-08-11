1 dead after car collides with semi on I-80

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed Saturday on I-80 in Grundy County after his car drove off the road and collided with a semi-truck that was parked on the shoulder.

Illinois State Police say Steven Shambora, 48, was on the exit ramp to the Three Rivers Rest Area from westbound I-80 around 9:45 a.m. Saturday when his 2014 Toyota Camry veered off the road, hitting the rear of the semi-trailer.

Shambora was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grundy County Coroner.

Illinois State Police are investigating.
