1 dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire near Old Post Office in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person died after a vehicle hit a wall and caught fire Sunday morning in the South Loop, police said.

According to police, a 1997 Dodge van was heading eastbound around 12:48 a.m. in the 400 block of West Polk Street near the Old Post Office building by Canal Street when it struck a concrete wall.

The crashed caused the vehicle to light fire.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about the fatality.

Major Accidents Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loopcar crashfatal crashcar fire
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago inmate dies after throat slashed
Man gropes, restrains girl, 16, on CTA Brown Line train: police
3 seriously injured in Gresham house fire on South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Sunday
Gary's first black mayor dies at 86
Passerby during Loop stabbing attack also critically injured: CPD
Chicago street artists use talents to honor man killed in Portage Park stabbing
Show More
Chicago City Hall spokesman fired, mayor's office says
FBI recovers van possibly linked to deadly Jersey City attack
Riverside County deputies allegedly refused service at Starbucks
Schaumburg animal lovers raise money for pets without homes
Chicago gets taste of Osaka with Gaijin's focus on okonomiyaki
More TOP STORIES News