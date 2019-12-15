1 dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire near Old Post Office in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person died after a vehicle hit a wall and caught fire Sunday morning in the South Loop, police said.According to police, a 1997 Dodge van was heading eastbound around 12:48 a.m. in the 400 block of West Polk Street near the Old Post Office building by Canal Street when it struck a concrete wall.The crashed caused the vehicle to light fire.The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about the fatality.Major Accidents Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.