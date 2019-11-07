1 dead after crash involving 3 semi trucks, 2 cars; NB I-55 closed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities have confirmed at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-55 in south suburban Wilmington Thursday morning.

The crash involved three semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles in the northbound lanes of I-55 at Lorenzo Road, Illinois State Police said. Northbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time and is being rerouted onto Illinois Route 113.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
