1 dead after crashes close all Eastbound lanes on Bishop Ford between Rt. 394, Tri-State Tollway

One person is dead and all eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway between the Tri-State Tollway and Route 394 are closed after a major crash.Illinois State Police reported that a four- or five-car pileup lead a driver to jump out of their vehicle to avoid being struck at the I-80/I-94/Route 394 interchange.ISP said the roads were slick at the time of the crash.Earlier reports stated that one car hit a wall and two other cars spun out and ended up in ditches.There has been no word on when the road is expected to reopen.