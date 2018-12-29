1 dead after crashes close all Eastbound lanes on Bishop Ford between Rt. 394, Tri-State Tollway

EMBED </>More Videos

Three separate crashes closed the eastbound Bishop Ford Expressway early Saturday.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) --
One person is dead and all eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway between the Tri-State Tollway and Route 394 are closed after a major crash.

Illinois State Police reported that a four- or five-car pileup lead a driver to jump out of their vehicle to avoid being struck at the I-80/I-94/Route 394 interchange.

ISP said the roads were slick at the time of the crash.

Earlier reports stated that one car hit a wall and two other cars spun out and ended up in ditches.

There has been no word on when the road is expected to reopen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashtoll roadroad closuretrafficSouth Holland
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Crash that killed man, 72, in Niles was not hit-and-run
Newark travelers warned of Christmas Eve measles exposure
Sears chairman makes last-minute, $4.4B bid to save company
California authorities arrest, identify suspect and 7 others in officer's shooting death
Man shot while waiting for date in Chatham
Man weilding 2 knives shot by police in Glendale Heights
Multi-vehicle crash sends tow truck crashing into CTA Blue Line station
Hotel calls cops on black guest using phone in lobby
Show More
Chicago Made: La Guadalupana
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cold with a few flurries Saturday
The Mistwood Golf Dome uses interactive technology to help players improve their game
Easy ways to upgrade your New Year's Eve party
More News