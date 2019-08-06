1 dead after fire at Avondale condo, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died in a residential fire Monday in Avondale on the Northwest Side, police said.

According to police, officials responded to a fire around 12:11 a.m. at a three-story building in the 3100-block of North California Avenue.

A 39-year-old man was discovered in a condo on the first floor and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

According to police, no other injuries were reported.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
