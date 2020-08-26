1 dead after Lynwood home invasion

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after a home invasion in south suburban Lynwood Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 1900-block of Terrace Avenue at about 2 a.m. for a reported home invasion, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, a female victim was found and pronounced dead.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. Further details on the home invasion and how the person died were not immediately available.
