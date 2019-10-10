Man killed, another wounded in Joliet shooting, police say

JOLIET, Ill. -- A man was killed and another wounded Thursday in a shooting in southwest suburban Joliet, according to police.Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Krakar and Elgin avenues and found two men with gunshot wounds, Joliet police said in a statement.One man, 33, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 19, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Both were from Joliet.Police released few details about the shooting, which they said was still under investigation.Anyone with surveillance video in the area that shows suspicious activity between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday were encouraged to call detectives at 815-724-3020.The Will County coroner has not released details about the death.