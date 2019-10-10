Man killed, another wounded in Joliet shooting, police say

JOLIET, Ill. -- A man was killed and another wounded Thursday in a shooting in southwest suburban Joliet, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Krakar and Elgin avenues and found two men with gunshot wounds, Joliet police said in a statement.

One man, 33, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 19, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Both were from Joliet.

Police released few details about the shooting, which they said was still under investigation.

Anyone with surveillance video in the area that shows suspicious activity between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday were encouraged to call detectives at 815-724-3020.

The Will County coroner has not released details about the death.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jolietfatal shootingshootingman killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer struck by CPD vehicle during chase of alleged armed suspect
Dan Ryan reopens after police activity shuts down inbound lanes
Fire at Starbucks in downtown Chicago under investigation
Middle school bullying case explodes on social media
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion, suspect photos released
NBC management, anchors respond to Matt Lauer rape allegations
UTMB heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting
Show More
Mother can finally kiss baby born without skin
Charter school announces strike dates as CPS strike looms
Man found dead in Bolingbrook house fire: police
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
Trump confirms al Qaeda underwear bomb maker killed two years ago
More TOP STORIES News