Man shot dead, another wounded in Logan Square

CHICAGO -- A man was shot dead, and another was wounded Saturday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.The men, 23 and 24, were outside about 7 p.m, in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue when a group of males approached them yelling gang slogans, Chicago police said. The group asked what gang the men were with, and a fight ensued.During the altercation, one of the males pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said. The 23-year-old man was struck in the neck and pronounced dead on the scene.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.The 24-year-old was hit in the arm and was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.