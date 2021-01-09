apartment fire

1 dead, dozens displaced in River Grove apartment building fire

Red Cross helping 26 now homeless due to blaze
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was found dead and dozens were displaced after a fire Friday night in an apartment building in west suburban River Grove, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded just after 10 p.m. to the 3000-block of North Paris Avenue to reports of heavy fire and possible entrapment, River Grove Fire Chief Sean Flynn said Saturday morning.

Crews did find large flames in the 12-unit building when they arrived.

The fire appeared to have started in a third floor apartment. A person was also found already deceased on the third floor, Flynn said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

It's estimated that 26 people are displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them, Flynn said.
