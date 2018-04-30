1 dead, firefighter injured in North Side fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3411088" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 27-year-old Uber driver from Iraq helped alert his neighbors of a fire in their North Park apartment building.

An elderly man died after an apartment fire Monday morning in Chicago's North Park neighborhood, but a 27-year-old Uber driver from Iraq who worked to save his neighbors may have prevented even more fatalities."I try to save the people," said Aws Hadi, who moved to the U.S. five years ago.Firefighters battled the blaze on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 3200-block of West Olive. The fire was put out before 10 a.m.Witnesses said Hadi did not hesitate to run into the smoke-filled building around 8:30 a.m. to sound the alarm by banging on doors."I am a humble peaceful man. I'm not a hero I try my best," Hadi said.Hadi was joined by another neighbor, Nader Sbaih, to help other residents."The other guy went upstairs I stayed with the woman with her twins," Sbaih said. "So I went inside with her to get them out."The firefighter sustained a shoulder injury, but the elderly man was transported in critical condition to Swedish Hospital, and later pronounced dead, according to a Chicago Fire Media tweet shortly after 11 a.m.The cause of the fire was under investigation.Many residents at the 24-unit complex were notified of the incident through a text messaging system run by the condo association.Resident Willie Steele rushed home from work and into the chaos when he was notified of the incident via text. He was grateful his dog Zeta made it through, but said his community will mourn the neighbor who died."I am just shocked. I didn't expect this to happen today," Steele said. "This is the last thing you think about coming home and a neighbor has been killed it's really kind of scary."