avalanche

Alpine Meadows avalanche: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Lake Tahoe, officials say

ALPINE MEADOWS, Calif. -- The Placer County Sheriff's Department says rescuers are responding to an avalanche at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe. One man has been confirmed dead and another seriously injured.

The injured skier sustained severe lower body injuries and was transported to the hospital, officials say.

Witnesses to the incident saw no other individuals involved and no additional individuals have been reported missing, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows officials say. The search was declared complete at 11:45 a.m..

The avalanche happened Friday morning in the area of Subway ski run, which is a known area for beginners.

The ski resort is still open, but the Subway sky run area is closed.

A storm passing through the area Thursday dumped several inches of snow at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows. An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

This map shows the area near Subway ski run, where the avalanche occurred at Lake Tahoe's Alpine Meadows on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

This map shows the area near Subway ski run, where the avalanche occurred at Lake Tahoe's Alpine Meadows on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake tahoesnow emergencyrescuesnowskiingavalanche
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AVALANCHE
Hundreds honor organ donor killed in Taos avalanche
Couple trapped by 2 avalanches on mountain road
Mother, 7-year-old son found dead, buried under snow in Northern California
Skiers buried by avalanche, rescued at California resort
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm expected to dump 1-5 inches of snow on Chicago area Friday
2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old girl
3 US airports to screen passengers from China for new illness
Serial killer released from prison against advice of victim's family
Man gets 60 years for death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton on West Side
Show More
Hansa Coffee Roasters offers Chicago-coffee vibe in Libertyville
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
FBI Chicago offers $5K for information on man connected to attempted murder
The Cake With the Jar of Nutella on Top!
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News