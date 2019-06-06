1 dead, several hurt after cargo truck overturns at West Point

There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow. @USAGWestPoint — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

WEST POINT, New York -- A 5-ton cargo truck overturned in West Point Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring several others.The Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) overturned where Route 293 connects with the Camp Natural Bridge training site.20 cadets and three active duty soldiers were inside the LMTV.There is no word yet on how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.Route 293 was closed for a short time, but is being reopened.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking story.