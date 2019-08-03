1 dead, several injured in Bishop Ford Freeway crash; outbound lanes closed

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and several others were injured after a fiery crash Saturday on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton, Illinois State Police said.At least three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near Sibley Avenue, police said. According to ISP, it appears a semi-truck collided with a vehicle, which then flipped over.Witnesses stopped to help assist people get out of an SUV, but were not able to assist anyone in the semi-truck because it was engulfed in flames, police said."From what I was told, the guy in the semi-truck was screaming. There was a young lady who saw it happen, she said they were trying to help the guy out the semi-truck, but it exploded and there wasn't anything they could do. They were trying to help him, it was horrible," said Chey Walker, who witnessed the crash.The Dolton Fire Department worked to put out the vehicle engulfed in flames.Illinois State Police confirmed one person was dead and two other people were taken to St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, Indiana.The identity of the person killed has not been released.Inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford have reopened, the outbound lanes remind closed. Traffic is being diverted off at Sibley Ave.Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.