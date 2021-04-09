Chicago expressway shooting: 1 dies after being shot on I-57 near Halsted Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person has died after being shot on I-57 Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.State troopers responded to reports of a shooting in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street on Chicago's South Side around 11:06 a.m., ISP said. One shooting victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.Friday morning, police said that the person had died. Further details on the victim were not immediately available.State police shut down all northbound lanes of I-57 at approximately 11:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting. All northbound traffic was diverted off of I-57 at 111th Street.All northbound lanes were reopened around 2:20 p.m., state police said.Illinois State Police said the investigation is in its infancy and have not released additional details.