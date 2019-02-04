1 fatally shot in unincorporated Northbrook

A man was fatally shot in unincorporated Northbrook Sunday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.Authorities responded to the the 3600-block of Salem Walk at about 10:10 p.m. after a report of shots fired in an apartment, the sheriff's office said.After officers arrived, they found that a 22-year-old man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities have not released his identity.Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released. No one is in custody and the Cook County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning it is an active and ongoing investigation.