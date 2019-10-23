1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in South Loop

CHICAGO -- A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash in the South Loop.

Authorities were called about 7:26 p.m. to the crash in the 700 block of West Taylor Street, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A 75-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire said. Four other adults declined medical treatment.

Chicago police did not immediately provide details on the crash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
