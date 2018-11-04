A man was hospitalized and two others are still missing after a vehicle barreled into the Calumet River early Sunday on the Far South Side.About 3:30 a.m., a "wet and confused" 26-year-old man was found walking on Torrence Avenue, according to Chicago police. Hours after he was taken to Trinity Hospital in an unknown condition, the man told investigators he was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into the Calumet River.Surveillance footage confirmed the vehicle went into the river in the 13600 block of South Calhoun, police said.The man believes his two friends - both men, ages 23 and 26 - may still be in the submerged vehicle, police said.On Sunday afternoon, the vehicle was found unoccupied in the river, police said. CPD's Marine Unit will continue to search the water for the missing men.