1 hurt, 2 missing after car crashes into Calumet River on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO --
A man was hospitalized and two others are still missing after a vehicle barreled into the Calumet River early Sunday on the Far South Side.

About 3:30 a.m., a "wet and confused" 26-year-old man was found walking on Torrence Avenue, according to Chicago police. Hours after he was taken to Trinity Hospital in an unknown condition, the man told investigators he was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into the Calumet River.

Surveillance footage confirmed the vehicle went into the river in the 13600 block of South Calhoun, police said.

The man believes his two friends - both men, ages 23 and 26 - may still be in the submerged vehicle, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, the vehicle was found unoccupied in the river, police said. CPD's Marine Unit will continue to search the water for the missing men.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuecar crashmissing personChicagoHegewisch
Top Stories
1 dead, Elgin woman missing after swimming in Lake Michigan in Highland Park
Former President Barack Obama campaigns in Chicago, Gary
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
Quick Tip: Dealing with a business that has filed for bankruptcy
Naperville man asked young girls to hug him, said he was 'spying on' them
Masked intruders rob, set fire to house in Back of the Yards
4 killed when truck hits Girl Scout troop picking up trash in Wisconsin
Metra worker killed, another injured in explosion along Milwaukee District North line
Show More
12 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Early voting surpasses past years; candidates woo voters days ahead of midterms
Ariana Grande thanks exes in new song
More News