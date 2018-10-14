1 hurt after car crashes into ambulance in Calumet City

At least one person was injured Saturday night when an ambulance was struck while it was responding to the scene of another accident in south suburban Calumet City.

CALUMET CITY, Ill. --
The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of 159th Street near the River Oaks West Mall, according to officials at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene said a white Dodge Challenger rear-ended the ambulance and then the driver fled the scene.

At least one person was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

It's not clear if the person hurt was a patient in the ambulance.

Calumet City officials did not immediately release details about the incident.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
