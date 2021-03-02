apartment fire

South Chicago fire leaves 1 hurt; dog rescued from apartment building, CFD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood left one person hurt, and a dog was rescued, according to fire officials.

A fire broke out in a four-story, multi-unit apartment building in the 8000-block of Yates Boulevard about 10:50 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.

RELATED: Man reunited with dog he thought had died in California wildfire

The fire traveled up through all the floors before being put out.

One male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. His dog was also rescued.



A witness described what she saw.

"I ran to look out the window; I saw nothing but smoke," Carolyn Jones said. "At that point, I heard a pop, big old pop. When my window popped, I knew I had to get out of there."

The fire's cause was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth chicagobuilding fireanimal rescuefirepet rescueapartment firedogfire rescuechicago fire department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Woman dead after fire in Mt. Greenwood apartment
1 critically injured in Oakland fire
1 dead, dozens displaced in River Grove fire
Richton Park families displaced by apartment fire surprised with gift cards, clothing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Pullman shooting leaves girl, 11, critically hurt: CPD
New Aurora vaccine site focused on Black community
Armed robberies in 4 suburbs may be linked, police say
2 semi-trailers crash on I-294; All NB lanes closed
2 big trade shows canceled at Chicago's McCormick Place
25-year-old COVID patient cheats death 3 times
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Show More
Driver dies after colliding with semi in Naperville
Snow tubing accident leaves teen with serious brain injury
'Dibs' objects to be removed starting Tuesday
'The Women Tell All' features mean girl apologies, closure with Matt
COVID-19 vaccinations are up in Illinois but tests are declining
More TOP STORIES News