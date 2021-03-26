1 hurt in Red Line knife attack in Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A male suspect attacked a man with a knife while on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop Thursday night, Chicago police said.A 48-year-old man was on a train about 8:10 p.m. in the 100-block of North State Street, near the State and Lake stop, when a male suspect approached him and started a "verbal altercation," police said.The suspect then cut the man's arm with a knife and ran.The man who was injured was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.Area Three Detectives are investigating.A man was stabbed on a Red Line train near the Cermak-Chinatown station earlier this month, police said at the time.