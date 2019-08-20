1 in custody, 2 injured after stabbing in Old Town, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man is in custody after two men were stabbed Monday night in an argument turned physical in Old Town on the Near North Side, police said.

According to police, around 10:45 p.m. the men, ages 47 and 44, stepped outside after an argument in a home in the 600 block of West Division Street when another man stabbed the 44-year-old in the arm and the 47-year-old multiple times in the arm and back.

Police said a 43-year-old man who fit the description given by one of the victims was taken into custody on Division Street near the scene of the stabbing.

According to police, both stabbing victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition but have now been stabilized.

Police said charges are pending against the 43-year-old suspect.

All three men appear to know each other, according to police sources.
