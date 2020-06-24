1 in custody after Aurora barricade situation

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was taken into custody after a barricade situation in west suburban Aurora Wednesday morning.

Aurora police received a call about 2 a.m. about someone with a gun firing shots. Police were then informed that the suspect was using a gun to break windows of a vehicle parked in a driveway

Officers responded to the scene in the 500-block of Bangs Street and discovered the suspect barricaded himself inside a home. A SWAT team was then sent to the scene.

Police were able to make contact with the suspect, who was taken into custody peacefully.



A few nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and those on the block are asked to remain in their homes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorabarricadeswat
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU to hold rally as CPS board considers removing CPD from schools
Chicago fireworks-related calls increase 6,200 from last year: OEMC
Gov. Pritzker reveals Illinois school reopening plan
Restaurant apologizes after Black woman, son denied service
US COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in 2 months
Plainfield teen who drowned at Indiana Dunes State Park ID'd
Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution
Show More
Shedd Aquarium announces reopening plans
Statues toppled, senator injured after overnight protests in Wisconsin
Army suspects foul play in Texas soldier's disappearance
Chicago expands outdoor dining, some streets to close this weekend
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, few storms Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News