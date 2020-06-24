1 in custody after Aurora barricade situation

UPDATE: Aurora Police’s Crisis Negotiation Team made contact with the man inside the home. After talking with our crisis negotiators on the phone over the last 40 minutes, the man peacefully exited the home without incident. pic.twitter.com/KOO60CG7yx — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) June 24, 2020

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was taken into custody after a barricade situation in west suburban Aurora Wednesday morning.Aurora police received a call about 2 a.m. about someone with a gun firing shots. Police were then informed that the suspect was using a gun to break windows of a vehicle parked in a drivewayOfficers responded to the scene in the 500-block of Bangs Street and discovered the suspect barricaded himself inside a home. A SWAT team was then sent to the scene.Police were able to make contact with the suspect, who was taken into custody peacefully.A few nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and those on the block are asked to remain in their homes.