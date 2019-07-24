1 in custody after barricade situation in Lakeview hotel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in custody after a barricade situation at a hotel in Lakeview Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to calls of a disturbance at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400-block of North Broadway, police said. When officers arrived, they found someone barricaded inside the Best Western Plus Hawthorne Terrace Hotel and refusing to leave. It is unclear if the person was armed.

The small hotel is about a block away from the lake was surrounded by patrol cars. Many streets east and west of Broadway were shut down. Shortly after 4:45 a.m., police said a person was taken into custody and the barricade situation was over.

A hotel guest who was trying to get back to the Best Western Plus said this was his first night in Chicago and he can't believe this is happening. He was making calls and looking for another place to stay.
