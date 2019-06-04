1 in custody after death of 2-month-old infant from Channahon

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

A 2-month old girl from south suburban Channahon died Monday and police said they expect criminal charges to be filed in connection with her death.

An autopsy for Kora Middono is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said a man is already in custody for aggravated battery to the same child. Channahon police are expected to release more information Tuesday after the autopsy.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services is investigating.
