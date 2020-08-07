Chicago shooting: 1 in custody after shootout with police in Chatham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is in custody after exchanging shots with Chicago police in the Chatham neighborhood Friday morning, police said.The suspect was seen running out of a business with a gun in his hand in the 700-block of East 83rd Street at about 2:22 a.m. when police said they began to pursue him.As the suspect was running westbound on 83rd Street when police said he turned around and began firing at a squad car.Officers returned fire and the suspect was taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident, police said.A handgun was recovered from the scene and detectives are investigating, police said.