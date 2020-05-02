Man in custody after standoff that shut down CTA Red Line, Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Dan Ryan Expressway and the CTA Red Line were shut down Saturday after a police SWAT team was called for a report of an armed person on the tracks near the 79th Street Station.Officers responded to the scene near the 79th Street Station at about 3:05 p.m. after a person was seen walking with a knife on the Red Line tracks, Chicago police said.All northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 79th Street were closed for several hours as the stand-off involving Illinois State Police troopers and Chicago police continued.At around 8:15 p.m., Chicago police said the man was taken into custody.He was transported to a local hospital in good condition.Injures are not yet known.Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident, according to CPD>