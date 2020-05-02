CTA

Man in custody after standoff that shut down CTA Red Line, Dan Ryan Expressway

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Dan Ryan Expressway and the CTA Red Line were shut down Saturday after a police SWAT team was called for a report of an armed person on the tracks near the 79th Street Station.

Officers responded to the scene near the 79th Street Station at about 3:05 p.m. after a person was seen walking with a knife on the Red Line tracks, Chicago police said.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 79th Street were closed for several hours as the stand-off involving Illinois State Police troopers and Chicago police continued.

At around 8:15 p.m., Chicago police said the man was taken into custody.

He was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

Injures are not yet known.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident, according to CPD>
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamtrain accidentillinois state policetrafficinvestigationcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CTA
VIDEO: Man recreates commute on CTA at home amid COVID-19 pandemic
Illinois face mask rules take effect: What to know
Illinois face mask requirement starts Friday: What to know
3 injured after car slams into CTA bus in Loop: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot threatens crackdown after house parties reported across Chicago
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll tops 2.5K
Logan Square nursing home suffers highest COVID-19 cases in Illinois
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Parade honors Palatine High School student who died last month
ABC 7 partners with CPS to air educational programming
Advocates call for release of Stateville inmates at risk of contracting COVID-19
Show More
Source: Bears decline fifth-year option on QB Mitchell Trubisky
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Eta Aquariid meteor shower: When and how to watch
Pritzker says major plan to trace COVID-19 cases needed before re-opening
Logan Theatre helps keep home-movie experience authentic
More TOP STORIES News