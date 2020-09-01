1 in custody after Warrenville standoff near Butterfield, Winfield roads

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect was taken into custody in Warrenville Tuesday morning after police responding to a report of a possible DUI encountered an unresponsive person armed with a handgun, police said.Police said at about 5:30 a.m., officers found a car that matched the description of a possible DUI driver at Butterfield and Winfield roads.The windows of the car were blacked out, but police said officers could see a man unresponsive behind the wheel with a handgun in his hand.A SWAT team was requested along with crisis negotiators and the area was blocked off to traffic.Authorities attempted to get the driver's attention with a PA system and sirens but were not successful.Police fired a non-lethal bean-bag round at the driver, who woke up and surrendered without incident.The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending. No one was injured.