Logan Square streets closed for 'suspicious package' in mailbox, 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is in custody in relation to a suspicious package found in a mailbox on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday, police said.
Police were called to Logan Square around 10:35 a.m. for reports of a "suspicious object" near Fullerton and Central Park avenues.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said crews conducted a hazardous materials response because of a suspicious package found in a mailbox. Police confirmed Bomb & Arson and Hazmat units were called in to help with the investigation.
The scene was cleared shortly after 1:30 p.m. and one person was taken into custody, Chicago police said.
Police said the package was not an explosive device and appeared to be "narcotics-related."
No further details have been released.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
