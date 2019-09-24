1 injured, 1 in custody after East Leyden High School stabbing in Franklin Park

**Correction on the location of occurrence**occurred on campus, exact location is yet to be determined. Furthermore, East Leyden remains on lockdown, offender in custody & the victim has been transported to an area hospital. At this time, no other reported victims or offenders. — Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) September 24, 2019

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A student was injured in a stabbing inside East Leyden High School in Franklin Park Tuesday and another student is in custody, the school district said.The district said there was some type of altercation between the two students at the school. The student who was stabbed was transported in unknown condition, the district said.No other injuries were reported and the situation was contained, the district said.Further details on the incident were not immediately available.