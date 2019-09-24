1 injured, 1 in custody after East Leyden High School stabbing in Franklin Park

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A student was injured in a stabbing inside East Leyden High School in Franklin Park Tuesday and another student is in custody, the school district said.

The district said there was some type of altercation between the two students at the school. The student who was stabbed was transported in unknown condition, the district said.

No other injuries were reported and the situation was contained, the district said.



Further details on the incident were not immediately available.
