1 injured, 15 displaced after West Garfield Park fire

One person was injured and 15 people, including nine children, have been displaced after a West Garfield Park fire Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The fire occurred in a building in the 4000-block of West Gladys Avenue. Fire crews blocked off the intersection of Gladys Avenue and Pulaski Road while fighting the fire, which was out by 6:12 a.m.The fire department said one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and the fire has left nine children and six adults. A warming bus was sent to the scene to help the displaced victims.The cause of the fire is not known.