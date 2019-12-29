1 hurt, 60 displaced in Griffith, Indiana apartment fire

By Jesse Kirsch
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- Flames forced dozens of people from their apartments in Griffith, Indiana early Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Park West Apartments in the 1700 block of Dylane Drive.



Highland Fire Chief Bill Timmer said residents were safely evacuated from at least two dozen units.

At least one person is hurt and 60 others have been displaced, officials said.

The fire is under control, but as of 8 a.m., crews are still battling the blaze as it's still smoldering.

"Spreads up through the vertical space, right up through all the plumbing chases and the walls, it's tough to get to," Timmer said. "It just keeps burning because it's in a space you can't get to."

The fire spread from the second to the third floor of the apartment building, Timmer said. He said the building did not have sprinklers but smoke alarms were working.

Timmer said eight fire departments responded to the fire.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started. Further details were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianafireapartment fire
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 20, critical after being shot in head at South Shore party: police
21 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Michigan State University student shot and killed in Chatham while home on break
13-year-old girl killed, 2 hurt in mall parking lot shooting
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
Chicago Park District hosts 'Free Fitness Week'
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning showers, mostly cloudy Sunday
Show More
Water main break causes flooding, closes streets in north suburbs
'The holiday season has a different meaning now," Dispatcher helps deliver baby over 911 call
Doctor charged in 25 deaths sues hospital for defamation
Child shot at Oak Forest gun range
Spotify to stop selling political ads in 2020
More TOP STORIES News