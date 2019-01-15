1 injured in Crestwood apartment building fire

Several people and someone's pet cat were all rescued from a burning apartment building in south suburban Crestwood Tuesday morning.The fire occurred in the 13000-block of Lamon Avenue just east of Cicero Avenue.At least one person had to be transported to the hospital because of smoke inhalation, authorities said.The fire was contained to a single unit in the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.A cat was having trouble breathing as well and firefighters were seen giving the cat an oxygen mask. Another cat was killed in the fire.Eight people have been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is helping them with housing.