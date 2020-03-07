1 injured in Gage Park exchange of gunfire involving off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the people who opened fire on two adults in a car in Gage Park, one of whom was an off-duty CPD officer.

Police said the off-duty officer and a 41-year-old man were in a vehicle in the 5100-block of South Washtenaw Avenue at about 8 p.m. Friday when a black vehicle approached. Someone inside the car fired shots towards the victims.

The 41-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the calf and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Police said the off-duty officer returned fire, but it was not immediately known if anyone inside the black car was struck.

An investigation by Area Central detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.
