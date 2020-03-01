1 injured in exchange of gunfire with Chicago police in Little Village, spokesman says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is injured after an exchange of gunfire with Chicago officers in Little Village Sunday, according to a Chicago Police Department spokesman.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced on Twitter that CPD officers were shot at during an encounter in the West Side neighborhood. Officers then returned the gunfire, striking a person, Guglielmi said.



Minutes earlier, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter that investigators are responding to the scene near W. 21st St and S. California Ave., where the shooting allegedly took place.



Police haven't released any further details about the shooting at this time.
