1 injured in exchange of gunfire with Chicago police in Little Village, spokesman says

Shots fired at CPD officers during an encounter. Officers return fire, striking an offender. 2728 W 21ST STREET. PIO en route and additional information will follow. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/K2UaMjHENS — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 1, 2020

Police involved shooting in the 2100 block of S. California Ave. PIO responding to the scene. Media staging information to follow.#ChicagoPolice — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 1, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is injured after an exchange of gunfire with Chicago officers in Little Village Sunday, according to a Chicago Police Department spokesman.CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced on Twitter that CPD officers were shot at during an encounter in the West Side neighborhood. Officers then returned the gunfire, striking a person, Guglielmi said.Minutes earlier, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter that investigators are responding to the scene near W. 21st St and S. California Ave., where the shooting allegedly took place.Police haven't released any further details about the shooting at this time.