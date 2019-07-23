1 injured in reported I-94 expressway shooting, SB lanes shut down from 130th to Dolton Ave for investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating after a woman reported she was shot while driving on I-94 near Dolton Avenue Monday night.Police shut down the southbound lanes of I-94 between 130th Street and Dolton Avenue to investigate the shooting.Troopers initially responded to a local hospital where a woman told doctors she was struck by a bullet while traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Dolton Avenue.State police determined the shooting happened on the Bishop Ford Expressway near Dolton Avenue. Troopers are at the scene conducting an investigation and searching for evidence.State police did not say how long they expected the lanes to be shut down. No further details about the victim or her condition have been released.The expressway lanes are expected to reopen overnight.