1 injured in multi-vehicle Brighton Park crash, vehicles severely damaged

CHICAGO -- Five vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday in Brighton Park on the South Side, sending one person to the hospital.

The pileup happened about 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue and 42nd Street, Chicago police said.

A 63-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized, Chicago fire officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

No. 49 Western and No. X49 Western Express buses have been rerouted via 42nd Street and Archer Avenue, the CTA said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobrighton parkcar crashtrafficcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump makes statement amid rising tensions with Iran
More than 2K Chicago parking meter tickets issued in error since 2017
2 shot on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
Aurora man shares harrowing ordeal after being kidnapped, shot in Mexico
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Who won game 1?
VIDEO: Jiu-Jitsu instructor stops would-be thief in Lincoln Square
Show More
Two earthquakes strike near Iran nuclear plant
Wobbly wheel scam hits 50 victims in Houston: Police
VIDEO: Thief steals from woman pumping gas in Blue Island
News Fix: US/Iran tension rises; missile attacks near military bases
New marina coming to Navy Pier in 2021
More TOP STORIES News