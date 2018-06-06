1 injured police-involved shooting in Grand Boulevard, officer also hurt

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was critically injured in a police-involved shooting in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood Wednesday night, and an officer was also hurt. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A person was critically injured in a police-involved shooting in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood Wednesday night, and an officer was also hurt.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident occurred in the 300-block of East 47th Street. Guglielmi said Chicago police opened fire after a "confrontation with [an] armed individual."

Guglielmi said the suspect was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A gun was recovered from the scene.


The officer was not shot but Guglielmi said he sustained a possible broken ankle during the confrontation.

Tension quickly escalated between police and members of the community because of perceived differences in what happened before the shooting.

"The police, I heard some shots through that alley right there, they shot him, I guess he was running. And he didn't got no guns, no drugs or nothing, I don't understand what they shot him for," said Princess Evans, witness.

"The officer asked him to stop, he wouldn't stop, so he chased him. He disappeared out of sight, next thing I heard was like six gunshots," said Joseph Lambus, witness.

Police have not released any further details about the incident. Representatives from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingChicagoGrand Boulevard
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News