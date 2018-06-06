1 injured police-involved shooting in Grand Boulevard, officer also hurt

CHICAGO (WLS) --A person was critically injured in a police-involved shooting in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood Wednesday night, and an officer was also hurt.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident occurred in the 300-block of East 47th Street. Guglielmi said Chicago police opened fire after a "confrontation with [an] armed individual."
Guglielmi said the suspect was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A gun was recovered from the scene.
People in a crowd at 47th and Prairie get heated with @Chicago_Police after they say officers shot a man in the back as he was running from police. Huge police presence @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/wWONBlato7— liz nagy (@liznagy) June 7, 2018
The officer was not shot but Guglielmi said he sustained a possible broken ankle during the confrontation.
Tension quickly escalated between police and members of the community because of perceived differences in what happened before the shooting.
"The police, I heard some shots through that alley right there, they shot him, I guess he was running. And he didn't got no guns, no drugs or nothing, I don't understand what they shot him for," said Princess Evans, witness.
"The officer asked him to stop, he wouldn't stop, so he chased him. He disappeared out of sight, next thing I heard was like six gunshots," said Joseph Lambus, witness.
Police have not released any further details about the incident. Representatives from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are at the scene.