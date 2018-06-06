1 injured police-involved shooting in Grand Boulevard, officer also hurt

People in a crowd at 47th and Prairie get heated with @Chicago_Police after they say officers shot a man in the back as he was running from police. Huge police presence @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/wWONBlato7 — liz nagy (@liznagy) June 7, 2018

A person was critically injured in a police-involved shooting in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood Wednesday night, and an officer was also hurt.Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident occurred in the 300-block of East 47th Street. Guglielmi said Chicago police opened fire after a "confrontation with [an] armed individual."Guglielmi said the suspect was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A gun was recovered from the scene.The officer was not shot but Guglielmi said he sustained a possible broken ankle during the confrontation.Tension quickly escalated between police and members of the community because of perceived differences in what happened before the shooting."The police, I heard some shots through that alley right there, they shot him, I guess he was running. And he didn't got no guns, no drugs or nothing, I don't understand what they shot him for," said Princess Evans, witness."The officer asked him to stop, he wouldn't stop, so he chased him. He disappeared out of sight, next thing I heard was like six gunshots," said Joseph Lambus, witness.Police have not released any further details about the incident. Representatives from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are at the scene.