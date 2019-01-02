1 killed, 1 critically injured in fire in 5-story NW Side apartment building

An apartment building fire in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood has left two people critically injured Wednesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An apartment building fire in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood has left a man dead and another person critically injured Wednesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire occurred at a five-story apartment building in the 6400-block of West Belle Plaine Avenue.

Two people were were rushed them to the hospital while firefighters were finally able to put out the flames, CFD said. One of the victims, an elderly man, later died at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to a fifth floor unit. Warming buses are at the scene for those who have been forced out of their homes.
