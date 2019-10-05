Woman killed, man wounded in West Rogers Park apartment shooting: police

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Saturday at an apartment in West Rogers Park on Chicago's North Side.

At about 3:30 p.m., the man and woman, 28 and 49, were inside an apartment in the 6200 block of North Ridge Avenue when someone fired shots at them, striking the woman twice in the chest and the man once in the elbow, Chicago police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet confirmed the woman's death.

The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was stabilized, police said.

The shooter is known to police but is not in custody, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

