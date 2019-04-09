1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed and another person injured in a head-on crash in north suburban Glenview Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to the crash in the 4700-block of West Lake Avenue at about 5:28 a.m. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Lutheran General Hospital.

Glenview police said one of the drivers, 67-year-old Raul Gonzalez of Schiller Park, was later pronounced dead. The other driver is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.





Police closed Lake Avenue from Milwaukee Avenue to River Road for hours to investigate the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Glenview police with assistance from the Major Crash Assistance Team.
