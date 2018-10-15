1 killed, 1 injured in I-55 crash involving semi on SW Side

A person was killed and another critically injured early Monday in a crash between a car and a semi-trailer on the Stevenson Expressway on the Southwest Side, Illinois State Police said.The crash occurred in the outbound lanes of I-55 at Kedzie Avenue at about 3:37 a.m., police said. The car, a Saturn sedan, was stopped in the far right lane when it was hit by the semi-trailer, police said.A passenger in the Saturn was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released the person's identity.The driver of the Saturn was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and the driver of the semi-trailer refused medical attention.The far right lane of I-55 was closed for the crash investigation before re-opening at about 8:53 a.m., police said.