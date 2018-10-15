1 killed, 1 injured in I-55 crash involving semi on SW Side

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was killed in a crash involving a semi on the Stevenson Expressway on the Southwest Side Monday morning. Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A person was killed and another critically injured early Monday in a crash between a car and a semi-trailer on the Stevenson Expressway on the Southwest Side, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred in the outbound lanes of I-55 at Kedzie Avenue at about 3:37 a.m., police said. The car, a Saturn sedan, was stopped in the far right lane when it was hit by the semi-trailer, police said.

A passenger in the Saturn was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released the person's identity.

The driver of the Saturn was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and the driver of the semi-trailer refused medical attention.

The far right lane of I-55 was closed for the crash investigation before re-opening at about 8:53 a.m., police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashtraffic fatalitiesChicagoBrighton Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sears filing for bankruptcy; stores closing; Eddie Lampert steps down
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Chance the Rapper drives Lyft undercover to raise money for CPS
Man in custody after 2 women shot, 1 fatally, in Park Manor
Man who lost nose, eye to cancer told to cover face at restaurant
2 charged in River North restaurant robbery
Chicago Ideas Week gets underway Monday
President Trump to visit areas in Florida, Georgia hit by Hurricane Michael
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and chilly Monday
Search continues for missing pregnant postal worker missing 2 weeks from South Side
Boy, 15, fatally shot in the face in Austin
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson end engagement
More News