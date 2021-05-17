fatal crash

Lake Shore Drive crash, car fire leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

SB Lake Shore Drive closed near 31st. St. after fatal crash, car fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash on Lake Shore Drive Sunday night.

Southbound lanes of LSD between 31st Street and 47th Street were closed while officials conduct an investigation, according to police. They were back open Monday morning.

Officials said a vehicle caught fire after a serious crash around 7:30 p.m.



A man of unknown age was driving a vehicle with another man as his passenger at a high rate of speed in the SB lanes of LSD when he lost control and struck a tree and caught fire, police said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other has been transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition, according to officials.

No other details have been released at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofatal crashlake shore drivecar fire
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
3 dead, including 1-year-old baby, after car crashes into back of semi on I-80
1 dead, 1 hurt in fiery I-294 crash: ISP
Over half of 2019 CPD chases ended in crashes: emails
Autopilot likely not engaged in deadly Tesla crash in Texas: NTSB
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vandalism at Skokie synagogue being investigated as potential hate crime
46 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
2 Chicago cops shot, man wounded in Lawndale
Search continues for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
It's down to 3 on 'American Idol'
IL rent relief program expected to begin accepting applications Monday
Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe
Show More
Massive Chicago march condemns violence on Gaza strip
Pets, owners transition as more families head back to work
Chicago Weather: Rain mainly south, mostly cloudy Monday
Tax Day is here for most states | What you need to know
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
More TOP STORIES News