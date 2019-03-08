1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside of River North nightclub

One man was killed and another was injured during a fight outside of a popular bar in River North on Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man was killed and another was injured during a shooting outside of a popular bar in River North Friday morning.

It happened just after midnight Friday, near the mouth of the alley in the 600-block of North Franklin, police said.

An event was taking place inside Sound-Bar Nightclub when a fight broke out with a large group of people outside of the bar, police said.

15 people started fighting in the alley outside the club, when a man pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

Two men were struck by gunfire. A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times and died Northwestern Hospital. The other man, 58, sustained gunshot wounds in his leg and arm, and drove himself to the hospital.

No arrests have been made. Police said they believe the male suspect is wearing a green, puffy jacket and a black hat.
