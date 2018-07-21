1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-55

One person was killed and another injured in a crash on I-55 in Saturday morning in Woodridge.Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District officials said the crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. near Woodward Avenue. Authorities said they got calls about a Ford Mustang heading northbound in the southbound lanes at more than 100 miles-per-hour.Shortly after, the Mustang crashed head-on with a Jeep. The man in the Mustang died. Authorities have not released his identity.The driver of the Jeep was injured, but is expected to survive.Police closed the southbound lanes to investigate the crash and by 7 a.m., all lanes were open.