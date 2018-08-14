1 killed, 1 wounded in Albany Park shooting

A 20-year-old man was killed and a 64-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

They were walking at 7:24 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Argyle when someone got out of a black SUV, pulled out a handgun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

Darius Oritz, 20, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

He lived in the same neighborhood, the medical examiner's office said.

The woman, who wasn't the intended target of the shooting, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

